Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation says that people who trust Fox News Channel and other outlets that appeal to conservatives are more likely to believe COVID-19 falsehoods than those who go elsewhere for news. While Kaiser found that correlation, it wouldn’t say whether it was because of what they are seeing on these outlets or because skeptics are more naturally drawn to them. The study illustrated how the clear partisan divide in trust of different news outlets extends to COVID news. There’s also a deep mistrust of coronavirus news among people who are not vaccinated, Kaiser said.