Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? The Associated Press is recommending box sets from Billy Joel looking back to his first albums, and Lil Wayne, who has collected hit singles from his “Tha Carter” albums. If you’re looking for something harder, Metallica has a 53-track behemoth of covers from the band’s landmark Black Album by artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Weezer and Elton John. And if you want to look good while doing good, the AP suggests picking up some merchandise from the nonprofit Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which helps musicians struggling to make ends meet.