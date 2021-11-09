Get ready for more games: ‘Squid Game’ readies for Season 2

By MARCELA ISAZA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of the Netflix TV series “Squid Game” says it’ll be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk says “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.” The series, starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun and others in an ensemble cast, centers on people who are so desperate for money that they agree to take part in a series of schoolyard games with a deadly twist. The dystopian survival drama from South Korea is said to have become Netflix’s biggest-ever TV show.