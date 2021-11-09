Crime weary San Franciscans to vote on recall of divisive DA

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elections officials announced Tuesday that a recall election against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will appear on the ballot in June. This gives residents of the politically liberal city a chance to keep or oust a polarizing figure and former public defender who has been a prosecutor for less than two years. Critics say Boudin has failed to prosecute repeat offenders, allowing them to commit more crimes and contribute to the deterioration of San Francisco’s quality of life. His supporters say his progressive policies are what the city wants. They say he shouldn’t be blamed for the city’s longstanding problems.