Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden is extending the federal government’s 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022. On a call Tuesday, COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics. The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus. The extension is an indication that after premature declarations of victory over the pandemic in July, the administration is preparing for continued COVID-19 disruptions well into next year.