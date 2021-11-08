TikTok rescue: Girl got help using silent distress signal

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a 16-year-old girl held captive by a 61-year-old man was rescued on an interstate highway in Kentucky after another driver noticed her making a silent distress signal with her hand. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the driver is being held on charges of unlawful imprisonment and possession of material showing a sexual performance by a minor. The girl reported missing by her parents in Asheville, North Carolina. The distress signal promoted on TikTok is to raise your hand showing your palm with your thumb extended, and then tuck your thumb into your palm and lower your fingers over it, as if to trap the thumb.