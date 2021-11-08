7 suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — European authorities say seven suspected hackers linked to ransomware attacks that targeted thousands of victims have been arrested since last February in a global cybercrime crackdown. Europol said Monday two suspected hackers believed to be linked to the ransomware gang REvil were arrested last week for involvement in attacks that yielded $580,000 in ransom payments. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow Monday’s announcement in an Associated Press interview last week, saying “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests.” A U.S. official says the FBI and the Justice Department are expected to announce ransomware criminal charges Monday and the seizure of $6 million.