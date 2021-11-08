Europeans concerned at Israel listing of Palestinian groups

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Five European countries are expressing “serious concern” at Israel’s designation of six Palestinian civil society organizations as terrorist groups and say they will be seeking more information from Israeli authorities on the reasons for their listing. The Security Council discussed the designations Monday and took no action but the five countries said the listings “have far-reaching consequences for the organizations in political, legal and financial terms.” Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, and Albania which will join the council in January, said in a joint statement that “a thriving civil society and respect for fundamental freedoms are cornerstones of open democracies.”