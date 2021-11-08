Coal dust: Mine managers in federal fraud trial in Kentucky

By DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A criminal fraud trial in Kentucky aims to determine whether four officials of the now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal company skirted federal rules meant to reduce deadly coal dust in underground mines. Federal prosecutors say they ordered workers at two Kentucky mines to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests. The situation came to light when some Armstrong miners contacted a lawyer. One of the men set to testify, Mike Wilson, says he couldn’t see his hand in front of his face down in the mine. Attorneys for the former managers and a supervisor at Armstrong say they’re innocent of the charges.