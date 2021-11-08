Skip to Content
Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denies that there was fraud in this year’s governor’s election but says the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount. Campaign attorney Mark Sheridan said Monday that “no one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance.” But, he says, there are still provisional and mail-in ballots to be counted, and a recount could be in order. The statement comes after the Associated Press declared Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy the winner last week. Murphy’s lead has grown from less than a percentage point last week to about 2.6 points on Monday, as votes continue to be counted. The difference amounts to more than 65,000 votes. 

