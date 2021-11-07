Schools take lead role in promoting vaccines for youngsters

By PAT EATON-ROBB

Associated Press

Many elementary schools around the U.S. are preparing to offer COVID-19 shots that educators see as key to keeping students learning in person and making the classroom experience closer to what it once was. The approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children has some district leaders saying it is important to offer the shots on campuses. They stress that the availability should come with the involvement of trusted staff and to improve access and help overcome hesitancy. Still, many school systems are choosing not to offer elementary school vaccination sites after some middle and high schools that offered shots received pushback.