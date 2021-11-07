Palestinians, Israel spar over US mission in Jerusalem

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Palestinians have slammed Israel for rejecting the promised reopening of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Israel, as an occupying power, could not veto the U.S. decision. Israel says there is no room for another U.S. mission in Jerusalem. The Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Jerusalem consulate, an office that for years served as the de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Washington has repeatedly pledged to reopen it, a move that Israel says would challenge its sovereignty over the city. The reopening could help mend U.S. ties with the Palestinians ruptured under Trump.