Bomb threats investigated at Brown, Columbia, Cornell

Ithaca, N.Y. (AP) — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and police investigations, with at least two schools saying the threats there were unfounded. Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities alerted students to the threats. Authorities at Columbia and Brown said campus buildings had been cleared Sunday evening. In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings. The threats came two days after a bomb threat at Yale University forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut.