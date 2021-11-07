Biden faces fresh challenges after infrastructure victory

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing a familiar challenge as he promotes his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the American people and tries to get the money out the door quickly for maximum impact. The Obama administration faced criticism that its giant stimulus bill in 2009 was too slow to work its way into the sluggish economy. President Barack Obama himself later acknowledged that he had failed to sell Americans on the benefits of the legislation. With that in mind, the Biden White House is planning an aggressive sales campaign for the infrastructure bill.