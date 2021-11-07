Australia police call off search for man attacked by shark

SYDNEY (AP) — Police in western Australia have called off a search for a swimmer who was attacked by a shark. The wife of 57-year-old Paul Millachip said she was with him at the Port Beach in the suburb of Perth on Saturday morning when two teenagers on a boat witnessed the shark attack. She says it came out of the blue, adding, “It did happen, you just have to deal with it.” When the shark attacked a second time, the teenagers raced their boat and alerted other swimmers to get out of the water. Police said earlier the attack may have involved more than one shark, but witnesses said it appeared to be a 15-foot-long great white.