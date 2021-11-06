US orders some employees to leave Ethiopia as war escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States is ordering non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Ethiopia and urging other U.S. citizens they should “depart now” as the country’s war escalates and fighters approach the capital. Its statement says that “incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence are occurring without warning,” and it warns of possible communications blackouts and supply chain shortages. Ethiopia’s government this week declared a national state of emergency as rival Tigray forces and allied fighters seized key cities and moved toward the capital of Addis Ababa. The U.S. warning comes a day after a U.S. special envoy met with Ethiopia’s prime minister amid growing calls for an immediate cease-fire and talks.