Ukraine COVID-19 deaths hit record amid low vaccination rate

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s health ministry has reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from COVID-19. Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country’s underfunded medical system under severe strain. The ministry said Saturday that 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day; a record 27,377 were reported on Thursday. Although four coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9% of the country’s 41 million people have been fully vaccinated. That is the second lowest rate in Europe after Armenia. In the course of the pandemic, Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases and 71,635 deaths.