8 dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and numerous others are injured following a surge of the crowd during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld music festival Friday night. The Houston fire chief told reporters that the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, which caused some people to panic. The show was called off shortly after people began suffering injuries. The fire chief says 17 people were transported to hospitals, including 11 people who were in cardiac arrest. An estimated 50,000 people attended the festival. Drake had also joined Scott on-stage at the concert, which was livestreamed by Apple Music.