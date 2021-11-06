Knife attack on German train severely injures 3 people

BERLIN (AP) — The Bavarian Red Cross says a knife attack on a high-speed train in Germany left three people severely wounded. Local police said a man has been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning attack at the train station in Seubersdorf. Police say multiple people were injured but they were unable to provide a specific number. Germany’s interior minister said the background behind the “terrible” attack was “still unclear.” The train in question, one of Germany’s high-speed ICE trains, was traveling between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg. A Red Cross spokesperson says 200 to 300 people were on the train at the time of the attack.