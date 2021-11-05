Sergeant whose union office was raided loses vacation days

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of New York City’s police sergeants union has been punished by his own department with a loss of 70 vacation days. The punishment for Ed Mullins was announced by the New York Police Department on Friday and amounts to almost $32,000 in lost pay. He had already filed retirement papers last month and retired as president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after federal agents raided the union’s office and his home. Mullins was found guilty of improperly tweeting NYPD paperwork regarding the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter and for using inappropriate language on social media. Mullins’ attorney didn’t immediately comment.