House Dems delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats have abruptly postponed an expected House vote on the 10-year, $1.85 trillion social and environment measure. The decision on Friday came as the leaders’ long struggle to balance demands from progressives and moderates once again dogged the pillar of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. In a bid to hand him a needed victory, leaders prepared to try pushing an accompanying $1 trillion infrastructure measure through the chamber and to his desk. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the broader legislation is historic “and hence, challenging.”