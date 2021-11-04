Youngkin, Northam pledge smooth power transition in Virginia

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam are pledging a smooth transition of power. The two met at the governor’s mansion Thursday for a lunch, joined by their wives. Youngkin said in brief remarks afterward that the meeting marked the beginning of a friendship. Youngkin defeated Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe this week in an election that also saw a wave of Republican victories in down-ballot races. A native Virginian, Youngkin said he was humbled to stand in front of the historic governor’s mansion. In brief remarks to the news media, he thanked Northam for hosting what he called “a lovely lunch.”