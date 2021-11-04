Judge questions Trump lawyers trying to shield Jan. 6 papers

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is questioning Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for the former president asked her to block the handover of documents to a House committee. Chutkan said some of the committee’s requests dating back to April 2020 “are alarmingly broad.” But she disagreed with claims by Trump’s lawyers that Congress does not have a purpose for seeking Trump’s call logs, talking points, and other notes from Jan. 6. The judge said she will rule soon on the lawsuit.