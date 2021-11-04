Japan labor leader vows to fight for stable, better work

By MARI YAMAGUCHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The head of Japan’s largest labor federation says she is determined to listen to the voices of all workers in fighting for better wages and conditions. Tomoko Yoshino is the first woman to head Rengo, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation. In an interview with The Associated Press, she says stable work has to be the top priority after the pandemic, which hit women and other vulnerable groups the hardest. Japanese unions traditionally have mostly just represented members employed in full-time permanent jobs. But Rengo is reaching out to other groups, including contract workers and freelancers. Yoshino says she feels a heavy responsibility to “extend a hand to the disadvantaged.”