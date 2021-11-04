Is it green, or forever toxic? Nuclear rift at climate talks

By ANGELA CHARLTON

Associated Press

SOULAINES-DHUYS, France (AP) — Nuclear power is a central sticking point as negotiators plot out the world’s future energy strategy at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland. Critics decry its mammoth price tag, the disproportionate damage caused by nuclear accidents, and the radioactive waste left behind. But a growing pro-nuclear camp argues that it’s safer on average than nearly any other energy source. And they say nuclear power is so low-emission that it’s the world’s best hope of keeping climate change under control. But nuclear waste remains a major problem, with the most radioactive material still toxic for tens of thousands of years.