German court sentences mother to life for killing her 5 kids

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany has found a 28-year-old mother guilty and sentenced her to life in prison for the murder of five of her six children. German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Wuppertal established the particular gravity of the crime in handing down its verdict on Thursday. In most cases, such a finding rules out release from prison after 15 years, the amount of time often served by people given live sentences in Germany. Prosecutors think a photo the woman’s ex-partner sent showing him with a new companion prompted the killings of the children, who ranged in age from 1 to 8.