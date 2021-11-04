Finance chief Andersson tapped to be Sweden’s 1st female PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson is poised to become the country’s first female prime minister, after the governing Social Democratic Party elected her as its new leader. As new party leader following Thursday’s vote, Andersson, who is 54, will replace Stefan Lofven, who is also stepping down as Sweden’s prime minister. She must be confirmed as prime minister by Parliament, according to Sweden’s Constitution. The two-party governing coalition hopes to secure her confirmation with the backing of two smaller parties. The country faces a general election next year.