2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two 16-year-old students are charged in the death of a high school Spanish teacher in southeast Iowa. Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. The Fairfield High School teacher was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at a park. Court filings say her body was found under a tarp and she suffered head trauma. Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012. Court documents indicate the suspects, who are students at Fairfield, do not yet have attorneys.