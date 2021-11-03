Youngkin’s winning formula: Trump voters plus suburbs

By SARAH RANKIN and NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Virginia Republicans nominated Glenn Youngkin as their gubernatorial candidate in May, they wondered whether the former private equity executive could appeal to both diverse, educated voters in the state’s northern suburbs and white voters in its rural GOP strongholds. On Wednesday, as Republicans savored their first statewide win in Virginia since 2009, it was clear Youngkin pulled it off. The performance is a road map for potential GOP electoral dominance in 2022, when Democrats’ control of the House and Senate is on the line.