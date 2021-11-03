EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of a European Parliament delegation on its first official visit to Taiwan says that it’s “high time” for the European Union to step up its cooperation with the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China. Thirteen lawmakers from the parliament’s committee on foreign interference in democratic processes met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on the second day of a three-day visit. The visit comes amid growing support for the democratic island, which China claims as part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and rising negative perceptions toward Beijing in Western countries. Tsai has called the visit “highly significant” and says Taiwan wants to build a “democratic alliance” against disinformation.