Daughter of US House hopeful pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The daughter of a South Florida county commissioner who is running for Congress has pleaded guilty to stealing $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Court records show 28-year-old Damara Holness pleaded guilty Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court to conspiring to commit wire fraud. Holness served as president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus last year around the time of the fraud. She is the daughter of Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness. He was not charged in his daughter’s fraud case. Dale Holness, who had a 12-vote lead following Tuesday’s Democratic primary for a South Florida U.S. House seat. A recount will determine the winner.