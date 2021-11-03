Belarusian cargo plane crashes in Russia, killing at least 4

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian cargo plane has crashed while trying to land in eastern Russia, killing at least four people, officials said. Russian emergency workers said rescuers found four bodies after the Soviet-built An-12 operated by Belarusian carrier Grodno went down Wednesday in Irkutsk, eastern Siberia. The plane caught fire after crashing, and all those on board were believed dead. The company that owned the plane said there were seven people on board. Russian news reports said it plane crashed while making a second approach after failing to land in a first attempt. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.