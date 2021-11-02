White House rolls out new plan to combat gun suicides in US

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out a new initiative aimed at reducing suicides by gun and combating the significant increases in suicides by members of the military and veterans. The White House is announcing the new plan Tuesday. Officials say it is an unprecedented focus by the federal government on reducing the risk of suicide through awareness and training campaigns and new regulations to increase the availability of gun storage products. The plan calls for a multitude of federal agencies to create public awareness campaigns to encourage safer storage of guns and training for counselors, crisis responders and others.