U of Florida’s academic freedom reviewed after testimony ban

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has been asked by its accrediting body to explain how denying a request by three professors to serve as paid experts in a voting rights lawsuit conforms to standards for academic freedom and avoids undue political influence. The professors wanted to testify for plaintiffs in a lawsuit that says Florida’s new elections law harms voting rights. The university’s president prohibited their paid testimony, saying it goes against the school’s interest by conflicting with the policies of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges is investigating, and the university has announced its own review.