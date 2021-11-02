Mayors take message of local action to UN summit

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The mayors of Seattle and Freetown in Sierra Leone greeted each other like long lost sisters on a train hurtling toward Glasgow. They have been bonded by years of Zoom calls and collaboration in the fight against climate change. They lead cities on different sides of the economic and climate divide. One is in the cool and northwestern corner of the one of the world’s richest nations. The other the capital of an impoverished country in the tropics of west Africa. But Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Freetown counterpart Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr are both on the front lines of global warming and they are working to ensure their cities are prepared for rising sea levels, torrential rains and extreme heat.