International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

By AMER COHADZIC

Associated Press

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs. In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force. Bosnia’s Klix.ba portal carried excerpts of the report on Tuesday. Dodik responded by dismissing the report as “a propaganda pamphlet.”