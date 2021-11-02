Images suggest LA jetpack sightings may have been balloons

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV station says a Los Angeles police helicopter recorded images of what appeared to be a human-shaped inflatable toy floating in the sky about two weeks after the second of three airline crew reports of a possible jetpack flier. KNBC-TV reports the helicopter crew took photos and video of the floating object in early November 2020. The object strongly resembles the Jack Skellington character from the 1993 Tim Burton movie “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” A brief FBI statement says none of the reported jetpack sightings have been verified but one working theory is that the pilots might have seen balloons.