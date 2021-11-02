Skip to Content
Faith groups fight against climate change ahead of UN summit

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO and JESSIE WARDARSKI
Associated Press

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, Louisiana (AP) — Faith leaders and activists across the world are increasingly joining the fight against climate change driven by a moral imperative to preserve creation for future generations. Christian pastors have joined forces with Native American tribes to protect their hurricane-prone coastal lands as climate change contributes to rising sea levels. Hindu groups joined river cleanups. And mosques organized tree-planting campaigns. But they believe systemic change to protect those most vulnerable to the climate crisis must also come from world leaders.

