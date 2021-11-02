Biden taps Navy admiral to be Joint Chiefs vice chairman

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated Navy Adm. Christopher Grady to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Grady, currently heads the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Va. If confirmed he would become the nation’s number two military officer, replacing Air Force Gen. John Hyten. Hyten is retiring later this month. Grady’s nomination has been long delayed, making it highly likely that there will be a gap in the job once Hyten leaves on Nov. 19.