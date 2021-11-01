Sudan tribal protesters lift port blockade, week after coup

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Tribal protesters have lifted their weekslong blockade on Sudan’s main seaport and oil pipelines, and reopened roads linking the port to the rest of the country. An official of the Baja tribal council says they have reached a deal with the military to lift the blockade on the Red Sea port in the eastern city of Port Sudan for one month, to allow for the formation of a new government. The development comes a week after the military dissolved the transitional government in a coup. The takeover threatens to further derail Sudan’s fragile transition after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.