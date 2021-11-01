California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit

By ROBERT JABLON and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling on Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance. Los Angeles, Orange and Santa Clara counties and the city of Oakland argued that the pharmaceutical companies misled both doctors and patients. They say the drug makers downplayed the risks of addictions, overdoses and deaths. The drug makers deny wrongdoing and also say opioids are appropriate for many chronic-pain patients.