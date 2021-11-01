Biden backs Ohio Rep. Allison Russo in race for US House

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden has thrown his political weight behind two-term Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who faces a Trump-backed Republican in Tuesday’s race for an open central Ohio congressional seat. The Democratic president’s endorsement Monday came as his party is seeing its best chance in years in the sprawling, Republican-leaning 15th Congressional District. Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the state this weekend to campaign for Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey, about whom Trump says he’s heard “all good.” Biden says Russo’s life circumstances make her best for the job. The seat was formerly held by Republican Steve Stivers.