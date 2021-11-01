Americans sour on economy amid inflation woes: AP-NORC Poll

By KEN SWEET and EMILY SWANSON

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Americans’ opinions on the U.S. economy have soured noticeably in the past month, a new poll finds. Just 35% of Americans now call the national economy good, while 65% call it poor, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a dip since September, when 45% called the economy good, and a return to about where views of the nation’s economy stood in January and February. Roughly half of Americans now say they expect the economy to get worse in the next year. Still, the majority of individuals remain optimistic about their personal financial situation.