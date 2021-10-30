Ski resorts counting on a return to normal on the slopes

By LISA RATHKE and THOMAS PEIPERT

JAY, Vt. (AP) — Ski resorts are expecting a more normal season on the slopes this winter with many virus restrictions lifted. But skiers and snowboarders are advised to keep a mask in their pocket in case they’re required to wear one inside lodges and restaurants. Any virus-related protocols at resorts will vary depending on where they are and the local health rules in place. What is not wavering is the anticipation for a season like years past, pre-pandemic. The National Ski Areas Association does not expect to see limited capacity on chairlifts, restrictions on who people can ride with, and far fewer mask requirements outdoors.