2 women running for governor, history in post-Cuomo New York

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not a boys’ club anymore. Just months after getting its first female governor, New York now has two prominent women running to lead the state long term in the wake of Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in August amid allegations he sexually harassed women. Both candidates in next year’s race — Gov. Kathy Hochul and her newly declared challenger, state Attorney General Letitia James — each had a key role surrounding Cuomo’s resignation. They also have their own histories of breaking barriers and finding political opportunities in the wake of misbehaving male politicians.