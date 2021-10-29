Traditionalists flood Rome after pope’s Latin Mass crackdown

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Traditionalist Catholics have descended on Rome for their annual pilgrimage. They’re hoping to show the vibrancy of their community after Pope Francis issued a crackdown on the spread of the old Latin Mass that many took as an attack on them and the ancient rite. A Friday evening vespers service at Rome’s Pantheon basilica was so full that ushers had to add two rows of chairs to accommodate the faithful. Many young families, couples and priests filled the pews, hailing from the U.S., France, Spain and beyond.One of the Vatican’s official priests, Monsignor Marco Agostini, celebrated the evening service, which featured Latin chants, incense and brocaded vestments with the priests facing the altar rather than the pews.