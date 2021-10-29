Polish lawmakers OK anti-migrant wall on Belarus border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have approved the speedy construction of a $402 million barrier on the European Union member’s border with Belarus to stop the increasing flow of migrants. Lawmakers voted on the measure Friday and now it only needs the approval from the nation’s president, a government ally. Poland is accusing the Belarusian regime of encouraging and aiding migrants from the Middle East and Africa to seek entry to the EU through its territory to destabilize the whole bloc. A number of migrants have died from exhaustion near the border, which consists of forests, bogs and a river. Poland has built a razor-wire fence on the border but it has failed to stop the flow of migrants.