Poland’s far-right vows to march despite court ban

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s far-right group leader has vowed to hold a new form of Independence March Nov. 11 after Warsaw Appeals Curt rejected the group’s complaint against a ban on their annual event that recently featured radical slogans and violence. The leader of the nationalist Independence March group said the march will go ahead in downtown Warsaw, but in a smaller form. He invited supporters to stroll along. Originally a popular event marking Poland’s regaining sovereignty after World War I, the annual march has attracted far-right groups in recent years, with acceptance from Poland’s right-wing government. Last year, it was held despite a ban by the Warsaw mayor, and some marchers and police were injured in clashes.