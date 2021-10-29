Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first in stock sale probe

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for Sen. Richard Burr’s brother-in-law says U.S. regulators should question the senator before quizzing his client in a probe of whether insider trading resulted from secrets about the pandemic’s true threat. Attorney Francis Warin complained to a Manhattan federal judge Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is insisting on interviewing Gerald Fauth under oath when the Republican senator from North Carolina hasn’t been questioned. Warin says Fauth’s been unable to submit to sworn questioning because of health issues. Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. told Warin to consult with his client’s doctors and let him know by Wednesday if there’s a way to let Fauth safely answer questions in the probe.