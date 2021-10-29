Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to huddle with European allies to talk through strategy on Iran’s nuclear program. The leaders are pressing Saturday for a diplomatic resolution — and planning for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. Biden’s meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain comes at a pivotal time. Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels. Biden is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance with the pact. The deal would have kept the Islamic republic at least a year away from the potential to field a nuclear weapon.